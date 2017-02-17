Authorities arrest fugitive accused in Hoboken killing
A Jersey City resident wanted in the shooting death of a man, who was killed at a Hoboken apartment complex, was arrested Friday morning in Massachusetts, federal authorities said. The U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force learned Keyshaun Wiggins, 18, was staying with a girlfriend and her family at an apartment in Bowdoin Street in Springfield, according to agency spokesman Dave Milne.
