ALEO Productions brings 'Queens Of Soul' to Maxwell's

Casey Solomon, Christina Alessi, Jaime DellaFave, Carolyn Munro, and Sylvana Joyce will portray "The Queens Of Soul" at Maxwell's Tavern on Friday, February 24. After successfully staging tribute concerts to The Band's "Last Waltz," Amy Winehouse, and David Bowie, Hoboken's Jaime DeJesus and his ALEO Productions plan to raise the rafters at Maxwell's Tavern on Friday, February 24 with a celebration of "The Queens Of Soul." DeJesus' unique gift to the Hudson music scene - after booking live music and curating the popular open mic at Hoboken's Northern Soul for years - has been to assemble a stellar cast of regulars from Hoboken and Jersey City to perform at these special events.

