After shooting, Hoboken council OK's $360K for public housing doors
HOBOKEN -- After last month's fatal shooting of an 18-year-old resident of Hoboken's Andrew Jackson Gardens public housing complex, neighbors complained that door locks were constantly being jammed, letting anyone come and go as they pleased. Authorities have not said just how the three suspects in the Jan. 24 shooting got into Adrian Rivera's building, but the lock on the entrance was jammed open the next morning.
