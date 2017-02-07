6 residents displaced, cat dies durin...

6 residents displaced, cat dies during 2-alarm Hoboken fire: spokesman

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: NJ.com

HOBOKEN -- Six residents were displaced and a cat died this morning when a two-alarm fire broke out on Newark Avenue, according to city spokesman Juan Melli The Hoboken fire and police departments were called to 55 Newark St. near Washington Street at 10 a.m. on a call of a fire in a three-story building, Melli said. "All residents are safe and a dog escaped with minor cuts to its paw, but unfortunately one of the residence's cat was lost," Melli said.

