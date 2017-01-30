Windham Theatre Guild to Stage the Last Romance This February
Tony Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro 's gorgeous tribute to the power of love, The Last Romance is the Windham Theatre Guild 's next Main Stage production opening Friday, February 10th. An uncommonly sensitive portrayal of love's enduring spark across the ages, The Last Romance ignited the hearts of the Windham Theater Guild's playreading committee, who decided it was a perfect play to put on in the cold months of February.
