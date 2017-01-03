Walkable, urban neighborhoods are transforming how we live in N.J. | Opinion
An artist rendering shows The Green at Bloomfield, a 140-unit mixed-use, apartment building that opened in the Essex County township in the fall. The Green is just one of a wave of development centered around New Jersey's many public transit stations, meant to capitalize on the growing demand for walkable, urban neighborhoods.
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur...
|Sep '16
|former democrat
|1
|N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp...
|Sep '16
|Topez
|4
|Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com
|Aug '16
|Talisha
|6
