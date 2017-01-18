The Latest Noise Live! brings lots of...

The Latest Noise Live! brings lots of local talent to Maxwell's stage

And now for something completely different... Brooklyn's glam-rock Manimals will be one of many acts showcasing at The Latest Noise Live! at Maxwell's on Friday, January 27. A little bit of everything will be on the table when The Latest Noise Live! presents its Winter 2017 showcase at Maxwell's Tavern on Friday, January 27. The brainchild of local musician Mike Kuzan, The Latest Noise is a project that showcases a multitude of local talent - in both music and comedy - through live shows, a Youtube "mix tape," and other special events.

