Stop us if you've heard this one: Hoboken water main ruptures

HOBOKEN -- Yet another water main break in Hoboken early Wednesday is causing traffic detours and low pressure in the city. The water main ruptured near the intersection of Observer and Park Avenue after 4 a.m., city officials said on Twitter.

