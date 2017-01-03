Sr. Acquisitions Editor
Sr. Acquisitions Editor - Hoboken, NJ The Senior Editor for Wiley's Mathematics, Statistics, and Operations Research book program will be responsible for sourcing, signing, developing, and executing high priority titles, consistent with project budgets and schedules. The editor collaborates with internal and external global customers, identifies opportunities for new business development, and plays an integral role in our transformation from print to digital.
