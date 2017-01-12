Six Jersey City minors and one adult arrested in Hoboken shooting
On Sunday Jan. 15, shortly after midnight, police were dispatched to the area of 4th and Jackson Streets on a report of shots fired. Police found that "no one was struck by the bullets, and it is unknown at this time who or what they were shooting at," said Sgt.
