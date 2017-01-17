Shattered glass injures driver of NJ Transit bus struck by bullets
The driver of a NJ Transit bus was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from shattered glass on Tuesday night after a bullet that struck the Hoboken bound bus caused the window to shatter. NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. when gunshots were reported fired in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bidwell Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Wed
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec '16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC