Shattered glass injures driver of NJ Transit bus struck by bullets

The driver of a NJ Transit bus was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from shattered glass on Tuesday night after a bullet that struck the Hoboken bound bus caused the window to shatter. NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. when gunshots were reported fired in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bidwell Avenue.

