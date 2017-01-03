Service line ruptures in Hoboken caus...

Service line ruptures in Hoboken causing flooding

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

A city spokesman said Sunday that it was likely a service line, not a city water main, that ruptured on Sunday at 4th and Garden Streets. HOBOKEN -- It wasn't a main break that sent sheets of water up through the sidewalk at Fourth and Garden Streets on Sunday afternoon, a city spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) 13 hr Njgirl555 11
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec '16 jimgriffo 1
still swinging Oct '16 jimgriffo 1
News Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur... Sep '16 former democrat 1
News N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp... Sep '16 Topez 4
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC