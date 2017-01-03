Service line ruptures in Hoboken causing flooding
A city spokesman said Sunday that it was likely a service line, not a city water main, that ruptured on Sunday at 4th and Garden Streets. HOBOKEN -- It wasn't a main break that sent sheets of water up through the sidewalk at Fourth and Garden Streets on Sunday afternoon, a city spokesman said.
