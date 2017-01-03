Senators want review on conductor apnea

This Oct. 1, 2016, file photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage from a Sept. 29, 2016, commuter train crash that killed a woman and injured more than 100 people at the Hoboken Terminal in Hoboken, N.J. The deadly crash remains under investigation but questions have been raised about what role the lack of an automatic train control system, the engineerA's undiagnosed sleep apnea, and a bumping post that was more than 100 years old played in the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.