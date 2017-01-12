Secaucus and community partners to offer free cancer screenings
In partnership with Hoboken Family Planning and the Hudson County Cancer Coalition, Secaucus will be offering free cancer screenings for uninsured and under-insured residents. The screenings will be held Jan. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Senior Center at 101 Center Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the snow date will be Jan. 31. "A healthy community is always a good community, and it saves the taxpayers money," said Joyce Adams, coordinator for the education and outreach program at the Hudson County Cancer Coalition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|LT_truth
|12
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur...
|Sep '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC