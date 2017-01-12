Secaucus and community partners to offer free cancer screenings

In partnership with Hoboken Family Planning and the Hudson County Cancer Coalition, Secaucus will be offering free cancer screenings for uninsured and under-insured residents. The screenings will be held Jan. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Senior Center at 101 Center Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the snow date will be Jan. 31. "A healthy community is always a good community, and it saves the taxpayers money," said Joyce Adams, coordinator for the education and outreach program at the Hudson County Cancer Coalition.

