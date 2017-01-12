Secaucus and community partners to of...

Secaucus and community partners to offer free cancer screenings

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: NJ.com

In partnership with Hoboken Family Planning and the Hudson County Cancer Coalition, Secaucus will be offering free cancer screenings for uninsured and under-insured residents. The screenings will be held Jan. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Senior Center at 101 Center Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the snow date will be Jan. 31. "A healthy community is always a good community, and it saves the taxpayers money," said Joyce Adams, coordinator for the education and outreach program at the Hudson County Cancer Coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) 18 hr Nancy Cirigliano 29
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Wed LT_truth 12
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec '16 jimgriffo 1
still swinging Oct '16 jimgriffo 1
News Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur... Sep '16 former democrat 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,230 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC