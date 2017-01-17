Roughly 100 people attend open house on Hoboken Hotel proposal
KMS Development Partners hosted an open house for all interested Hoboken residents to show its proposal for a Hilton Hotel on the Hoboken waterfront and to and receive input from local business owners and residents. The hotel would replace the current parking lot and loading zone of the River Street Post Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec '16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC