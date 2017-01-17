Roughly 100 people attend open house ...

Roughly 100 people attend open house on Hoboken Hotel proposal

Read more: The Hudson Reporter

KMS Development Partners hosted an open house for all interested Hoboken residents to show its proposal for a Hilton Hotel on the Hoboken waterfront and to and receive input from local business owners and residents. The hotel would replace the current parking lot and loading zone of the River Street Post Office.

