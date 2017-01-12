Rockin' Redwings to head to DC Marching band invited to Memorial Day Parade; needs 10K
This May 29, roughly 50 Hoboken students will march in the nation's capital for the National Memorial Day Parade, as long as they raise the money for the invitation-only event. The televised parade, celebrating fallen service men and women, will incorporate marching bands from all 50 states and military branches, including Hoboken's Rockin' Redwings.
