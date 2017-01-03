Red Cross encourages adding - give bl...

Red Cross encourages adding - give blood' to holiday checklist

As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for blood this winter. The Red Cross has scheduled donation opportunities in two Hudson County churches this month.

