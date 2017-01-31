Police charge man as Hoboken serial package thief; judge says 'get help'
JERSEY CITY -- An apparent serial thief from Hoboken has been charged with stealing packages from residential buildings on four different occasions this month, court records indicate. David Diaz, 33, is accused of taking two pairs of sneakers valued at $477 from a Madison Street building in his most recent theft on Sunday, officials said.
