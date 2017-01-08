Planned Parenthood sees surge in NYC after Trump's election :0

Planned Parenthood says a 33 percent post-election surge in New York City women seeking long-term contraceptives is driven by fears President-elect Donald Trump will limit access to affordable birth control. The organization's city clinics provided 720 "long-acting reversible contraceptives" during November, including implantable birth control in tiny rods that can last up to four years, and IUDs that work for as long as a decade.

