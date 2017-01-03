Opening reception next week for new Hoboken museum exhibit

On Sunday Jan. 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Hoboken Historical Museum will host an opening reception for their latest exhibit "Hoboken People & Places, 1976-1994: Photographs by Michael Flanagan." The exhibit will feature dozens of black and white photographs of Hoboken in the 1970s and 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.