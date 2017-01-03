Opening reception next week for new Hoboken museum exhibit
On Sunday Jan. 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Hoboken Historical Museum will host an opening reception for their latest exhibit "Hoboken People & Places, 1976-1994: Photographs by Michael Flanagan." The exhibit will feature dozens of black and white photographs of Hoboken in the 1970s and 1980s.
