Opening reception next week for new H...

Opening reception next week for new Hoboken museum exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Hudson Reporter

On Sunday Jan. 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Hoboken Historical Museum will host an opening reception for their latest exhibit "Hoboken People & Places, 1976-1994: Photographs by Michael Flanagan." The exhibit will feature dozens of black and white photographs of Hoboken in the 1970s and 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Mon Njgirl555 11
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec '16 jimgriffo 1
still swinging Oct '16 jimgriffo 1
News Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur... Sep '16 former democrat 1
News N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp... Sep '16 Topez 4
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,230

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC