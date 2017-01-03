NTSB investigates NYC rail crash; 100 suffer minor injuries
A packed Long Island Rail Road rush-hour train crashed at the end of a platform as it pulled into a major Brooklyn transportation hub on Wednesday, hurling passengers onto the floor and slamming them into each other. The front of the slow-moving train hit a bumping block as it pulled into Atlantic Terminal, left the tracks and smashed into a small structure, apparently a work area; a rail pierced the floor of a train car, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur...
|Sep '16
|former democrat
|1
|N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp...
|Sep '16
|Topez
|4
|Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com
|Aug '16
|Talisha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC