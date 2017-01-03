NTSB investigates NYC rail crash; 100...

NTSB investigates NYC rail crash; 100 suffer minor injuries

15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A packed Long Island Rail Road rush-hour train crashed at the end of a platform as it pulled into a major Brooklyn transportation hub on Wednesday, hurling passengers onto the floor and slamming them into each other. The front of the slow-moving train hit a bumping block as it pulled into Atlantic Terminal, left the tracks and smashed into a small structure, apparently a work area; a rail pierced the floor of a train car, authorities said.

Hoboken, NJ

