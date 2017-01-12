NJ Republican Leader Weighs in On Election-Year School Funding Debate

New Jersey's longstanding school funding debate is coming back to the fore as the state's gubernatorial and legislative elections approach, but Republican leadership has little hope that any of the three competing plans will succeed or effect real change. Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick said at a State House press conference Friday that he doubts either of two competing plans from state Democrats will accomplish much, or that a third plan from Republican governor Chris Christie will gain much traction.

