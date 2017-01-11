NJ Democratic Leaders Sweeney and Pri...

NJ Democratic Leaders Sweeney and Prieto Offer Competing School Funding Plans

N.J. Governor Chris Christie, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vince Prieto could be headed toward a collision on school funding. Though New Jersey governor Chris Christie focused his attention and the legislature's on mitigating the state's opiate crisis during his state of the state address this week, school funding could be the next major legislative battle as Christie works to secure his legacy during his last year in office.

