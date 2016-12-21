New Year - New Insight

New Year - New Insight

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Code Project

So, Sunday I was on my way, with Mrs. Wife, to visit son, other family members, and etc., but they dwell in a place called Hoboken, New Jersey. We arrived at the Hoboken Path station and were going to take the light rail, for the first time, to his abode.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Code Project.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
still swinging Oct '16 jimgriffo 1
News Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur... Sep '16 former democrat 1
News N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp... Sep '16 Topez 4
News Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com Aug '16 Talisha 6
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,897

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC