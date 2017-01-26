New play takes on Parsippany High's c...

New play takes on Parsippany High's controversial mascot name change

In "Indian Head," daughter Rachel and mother Patricia challenge their local high school's mascot which they feel insults their Native American heritage. Soon after leaving her native California and settling in New Jersey, playwright Nikkole Salter noticed something unusual about her new home state: the abundance of strange-sounding place names.

