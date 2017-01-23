New exhibits coming to Hoboken Museum

The next Main Gallery exhibition at the Hoboken Historical Museum, "Hoboken People & Places, 1976-1994: Photographs by Michael Flanagan," opening Sunday, Jan. 22, and remaining on view through July 2. A pair of exhibits that highlight the Mile Square City's rich past are coming to the Hoboken Historical Museum this weekend. "Hoboken People and Places, 1976-1994" features the photographs by Michael Flanagan, who documented daily life in the city through black-and-white pictures.

