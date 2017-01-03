Man held box cutter to victim's throat in Hoboken, sliced his hand: authorities
Marcus A. Morales, appears in court in Jersey City today, Jan. 5, 2017, on charges he held a box cutter to a man's throat and slashed his hand during a Hoboken assault. JERSEY CITY -- A 35-year-old Jersey City man has been accused of holding a box cutter to a man's throat and severely slashing his hand while trying to steal his book bag in Hoboken Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur...
|Sep '16
|former democrat
|1
|N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp...
|Sep '16
|Topez
|4
|Why Wal-Mart might buy e-commerce start-up Jet.com
|Aug '16
|Talisha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC