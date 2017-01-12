Man 'clotheslined' in Jersey City Target parking lot, cops say
A man was clotheslined in the back of the neck while walking through the Target parking lot in Jersey City on Wednesday night, police said. A 51-year-old Hoboken man was knocked to the ground by a group of juveniles Wednesday night while working through the Target parking lot in Jersey City, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur...
|Sep '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC