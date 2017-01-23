Lincoln Association to celebrate 152nd anniversary | Journal Entries
Dennis Doran and Edward Meehan speak at the podium during the Lincoln Association of Jersey City wreath-laying ceremony at Lincoln Park on Feb. 12, 2015. Association President John J. Hallanan III will host the 88th annual monument ceremony at 1 p.m. by laying a wreath on the statue of Lincoln at the entrance of Lincoln Park on Kennedy Boulevard and Belmont Ave. In addition, former organization president Dr. Jules Ladenheim will recite the Gettysburg Address and Sanitary Fair address.
