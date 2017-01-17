Jersey City photographer to be featur...

Jersey City photographer to be featured in Garden Street Lofts gallery series

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: NJ.com

Rob Jenkins, a Jersey City-based photographer, will showcase his work in a new show at the Gallery at Garden Street Lofts in Hoboken. The show will open with a Feb. 9 catered reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden Street Lofts, located at 1425 Garden St. The Gallery at Garden Street Lofts series has been created to bring art into the home environment, support local artists and create events that bring the Hoboken community together.

Hoboken, NJ

