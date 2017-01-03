Jefferson Township police investigate possible ATM skimmer at Lakeland Bank
Police in Jefferson Township are investigating reports that a skimmer was used to hack into the accounts of Lakeland Bank customers, and there is evidence that it's happened at other locations as well. "We've had up to 20 reports that we know of, of customers who've used their bank card and their information was used again," says Detective Richard Geib.
