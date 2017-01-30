Hoboken's Mile Square Theatre offers free readings of NJ playwrights
In February Mile Square Theatre will present Readings of NJ Women Playwrights featuring writers Lia Romeo, Deb Margolin, and Kara Shelton. This is part of the MST Playground Reading Series in collaboration with Writer Theater of NJ and its New Plays New Jersey concert reading series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|4 hr
|Major
|2
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC