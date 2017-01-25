Hoboken's mayor discusses Hoboken's f...

Hoboken's mayor discusses Hoboken's flood protections in press release

Mayor Dawn Zimmer released a statement Tuesday, Jan. 24 reminding residents the importance of the Rebuild by Design federally funded flooding relief project after Mondays nor'easter. The Rebuild by Design project will establish flood barriers in parts of northern and southern Hoboken protecting the city from storm surges during hurricane season.

