Hoboken public housing residents turn out to honor longtime resident
City officials and over 100 residents gathered Saturday to dedicate a public housing building to a man who lived there for decades and served as a role model to the community. Charles "T.C." Boyd Sr., who was 68 when he died last April, went out of his way to protect and care for the residents at 300 Marshall Drive, a commissioner of the Hoboken Housing Authority told the crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|17 min
|Major
|2
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC