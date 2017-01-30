Hoboken public housing residents turn out to honor longtime resident

City officials and over 100 residents gathered Saturday to dedicate a public housing building to a man who lived there for decades and served as a role model to the community. Charles "T.C." Boyd Sr., who was 68 when he died last April, went out of his way to protect and care for the residents at 300 Marshall Drive, a commissioner of the Hoboken Housing Authority told the crowd.

