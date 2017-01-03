Hoboken police arrest six drivers over New Year's weekend

Police arrested and charged Jersey City resident Jamie Agosto, age 41, at 3:57 a.m. on Dec. 31. They charged Agosto with reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident on Dec. 31. Officers arrived at Fourth and Monroe streets to find a motor vehicle allegedly involved in an accident with a parked vehicle. They arrested Agosoto a short distance away who allegedly had fled the scene, according to witnesses.

