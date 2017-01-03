Hoboken PATH service affected by safety upgrades

PATH will be adjusting its weekday/weekend service slightly over the next two weeks at the Hoboken PATH station to accommodate federally mandated Positive Train Control and other safety upgrades. The following schedule will be in place for the 33rd Street line on Thursday, Jan. 5, and Friday, Jan. 6 from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m.: a New York-bound trains to 33rd Street will not stop at Hoboken during this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.