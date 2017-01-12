Hoboken man dies after being struck on Observer Highway

According to a release sent out by the Hudson County Sheriff on Thursday morning, a man died Jan. 10 after being hit by a car when he was crossing Observer Highway, near the Jersey City border. "[On] Monday morning, January 10, 2016, Mr. William Rivera, 60, of Hoboken, succumbed to his injuries, after being struck by a car at the intersection of Observer Highway and Bloomfield Street in Hoboken last Tuesday evening, January 3rd," said Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari in the release.

