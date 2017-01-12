Hoboken man dies after being struck o...

Hoboken man dies after being struck on Observer Highway

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

According to a release sent out by the Hudson County Sheriff on Thursday morning, a man died Jan. 10 after being hit by a car when he was crossing Observer Highway, near the Jersey City border. "[On] Monday morning, January 10, 2016, Mr. William Rivera, 60, of Hoboken, succumbed to his injuries, after being struck by a car at the intersection of Observer Highway and Bloomfield Street in Hoboken last Tuesday evening, January 3rd," said Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari in the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) 15 hr LT_truth 12
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec '16 jimgriffo 1
still swinging Oct '16 jimgriffo 1
News Commuter train barrels into NJ rail station dur... Sep '16 former democrat 1
News N.J. gay priest suspended after expressing supp... Sep '16 Topez 4
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC