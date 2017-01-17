Hoboken gallery opens group show 'Cel...

Hoboken gallery opens group show 'Celebration II' on Friday

The hob'art co-operative gallery will open it's first exhibit for 2017, it's 16th year, with a group show titled "Celebration II." The show runs from Jan. 20 to Feb. 12 at the gallery at The Monroe Center for the Arts, 720 Monroe St., E208, Hoboken.

