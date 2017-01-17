Hoboken council to vote on using eminent domain to expand park

HOBOKEN --The Hoboken City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday night on whether to use the city's power or eminent domain to acquire an acre of vacant land owned by the Academy Bus Company that would double the size of Southwest Park. The vote is to adopt, on first reading, an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of the Academy property by the city, "and the institution of eminent domain proceedings, if necessary."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.