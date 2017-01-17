Hoboken council to vote on using eminent domain to expand park
HOBOKEN --The Hoboken City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday night on whether to use the city's power or eminent domain to acquire an acre of vacant land owned by the Academy Bus Company that would double the size of Southwest Park. The vote is to adopt, on first reading, an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of the Academy property by the city, "and the institution of eminent domain proceedings, if necessary."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|16 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec '16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec '16
|jimgriffo
|1
|still swinging
|Oct '16
|jimgriffo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC