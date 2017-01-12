Hoboken announces new middle school f...

Hoboken announces new middle school for fall, expands pre-school

The Hoboken public schools have announced plans to create a middle school separate from Hoboken High School next fall. The two schools presently share a building, although they are considered separate.

