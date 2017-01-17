Hearing scheduled for Southwest Park expansion Council approves 9/11...
The City Council will conduct a public hearing on Feb. 1 for an ordinance to allow the city to use eminent domain to acquire an acre of land owned by Academy Bus to expand the Southwest Park under development at Jackson Street and Paterson Avenue. The ordinance was introduced at last week's council meeting, and roughly 35 residents supported or condemned the ordinance when the meeting was opened to the public.
