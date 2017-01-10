Gluten-free, vegan bakery opens in Cl...

Gluten-free, vegan bakery opens in Cliffside Park

Gluten-free, vegan bakery opens in Cliffside Park Om Sweet Home sells vegan, plant-based and gluten-free treats Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jqKBHd Om Sweet Home, a gluten-free and vegan bakery and coffee shop, is now open in Cliffside Park. Founder and owner Dawn Catherine Pascale, who was trained at the Natural Gourmet Institute, says she uses only wholesome, healthy, planet-friendly ingredients, including her own non-dairy butter, made from coconut milk and oil, which she sells wholesale to clients in the New Jersey and New York area.

