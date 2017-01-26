Everything old is new again

The legendary rock band The Kinks certainly didn't have Jersey City in mind when they sang, "It's a mixed up muddled up shook up world," but the lyric certainly fits the strange changes occurring on the political scene these days. Last week, with Mayor Steven Fulop 's approval, the City Council voted to appoint Jermaine Robinson as Ward F councilman, replacing Diane Coleman , who was elected in November to become the county register.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.