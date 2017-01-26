Everything old is new again

Everything old is new again

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The legendary rock band The Kinks certainly didn't have Jersey City in mind when they sang, "It's a mixed up muddled up shook up world," but the lyric certainly fits the strange changes occurring on the political scene these days. Last week, with Mayor Steven Fulop 's approval, the City Council voted to appoint Jermaine Robinson as Ward F councilman, replacing Diane Coleman , who was elected in November to become the county register.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticketeers on streets Fri JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) Fri crysw2003 27
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Thu Abscam 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Thu bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,364,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC