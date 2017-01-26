End Gov. Christie's final 'revenge' tour; Push...
He's been in office for seven years, and now Gov. Chris Christie says he's come back to New Jersey to go to work. Christie was out of the state all or part of more than 500 days since 2013, first running for president, then following Donald Trump around like a little puppy hoping for a few scraps.
