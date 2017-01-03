Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

At the Hoboken City Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the body reorganized its members and saw debate over Zoning Board appointments by the council. In the last two years, some members of the public have complained about a lack of diversity in board appointments in Hoboken, particularly at the Zoning Board, as very few minorities were on the seven-member board, and there were no renters in a city full of thousands of tenants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.