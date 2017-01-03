Commuter train derails in NYC
At least 32 people suffered minor injuries, the office of emergency management has told news outlets, after the train apparently struck the platform at low speed. The New York City official emergency management system noted via Twitter that roads are closed in response to the emergency.
