Coming to northwest: Temporary park! Will include sand volleyball, BBQ, mini golf, parking spots
This summer, the city intends to open a temporary "pop-up park," which could include a sand volleyball court, BBQ and picnic space, and a community garden. There will also be a parking lot nearby.
