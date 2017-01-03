Central Avenue bridge to close as par...

Central Avenue bridge to close as part of Skyway replacement project

The Central Avenue bridge over Route 139 will be closed for a few months, starting Jan. 13, as it is demolished and replaced, according to a travel advisory issued by NJ Transit. The bridge replacement is part of the state Department of Transportation's $1 billion Pulaski Skyway replacement project.

