Brooklyn train crash renews talk of operator health precautions
Officials investigate after a Long Island Railroad train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 4, 2017. A commuter train crash at a busy New York City terminal on Wednesday morning was the latest of several accidents that have focused attention on how rail agencies monitor the health of their operators, especially sleep disorders.
