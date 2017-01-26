Booksellers Rethink Ways to Promote Children's Nonfiction
As children's publishers increase the number of nonfiction books they release each year and new imprints enter the market with visually appealing titles, booksellers have begun rethinking their children's sections and reexamining the best ways to promote nonfiction titles. Though nonfiction doesn't account for a large share of children's inventory at most independent bookstores yet - it's 15% of children's books at Elliott Bay Book Company in Seattle, 10% at Square Books, Jr. in Oxford, Miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticketeers on streets
|8 hr
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|crysw2003
|27
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|23 hr
|Abscam
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC