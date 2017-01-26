Booksellers Rethink Ways to Promote C...

Booksellers Rethink Ways to Promote Children's Nonfiction

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Publishers' Weekly

As children's publishers increase the number of nonfiction books they release each year and new imprints enter the market with visually appealing titles, booksellers have begun rethinking their children's sections and reexamining the best ways to promote nonfiction titles. Though nonfiction doesn't account for a large share of children's inventory at most independent bookstores yet - it's 15% of children's books at Elliott Bay Book Company in Seattle, 10% at Square Books, Jr. in Oxford, Miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticketeers on streets 8 hr JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) 10 hr crysw2003 27
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti 23 hr Abscam 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Thu bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,313,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC